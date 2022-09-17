Hello Tut Tut brings unforgettable musical experience to Bowraville

REASSERTING its place as the hub of the performing arts in the Nambucca Valley, the iconic Bowraville Theatre is about to embark on a six month concert program that promises to put the theatre in the sights of the country’s biggest touring acts.

Presented by Archive Mid North Coast, the concert program is designed to provide opportunities for touring and local musicians and to bring accessible and inclusive music events to the community.



The first offering in this program is the incredibly entertaining Hello Tut Tut, who will be appearing at the Bowraville Theatre on Saturday 24 September 2022, commencing at 5:30pm.

Hello Tut Tut fuses the exciting musical world of gypsy, balkan, klezmer and latin to create a dynamic and original form of world dance music.

Having played at a range of festivals across Australia and New Zealand, they’re rapidly building a reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting new dance bands.

With members of Australian, Hungarian, Polish, Jewish, Czech and Swiss descent, Hello Tut Tut explores their heritage to craft original music that is contemporary, entertaining and highly danceable.

The seven musicians bring their exuberant joy of playing together to all stages and thrive on interacting with each other and the audience.

Archive Mid North Coast’s event organiser, Sara-Jane Prince, told News of the Area, “Tickets for these events are at an affordable price of $5, plus a small booking fee, and ticket proceeds will go towards paying for local support acts and also back into the theatre.

“The aim of this program is also to showcase this beautiful venue to the Nambucca Valley community and to provide an opportunity for the community to gather, interact and celebrate culture and the arts.”

The support act for the night will be Gunganbu which means ‘friend’ in the Gumbaynggirr language.

Gunganbu has grown out of the friendship of Gumbaynggirr language teacher Michael Jarrett and musician Luke Rhodes, and their idea of combining the sharing of language and music.

The group is about friends gathering to honour, respect and celebrate Gumbaynggirr language, land and people.

This is a family event.

For tickets and to find out more go to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au

By Mick BIRTLES