Help Available To Prevent Suicide in Port Stephens

WE have all been suffering with varying levels of mental health throughout the pandemic.

However there are some groups within regional communities that are at greater risk of suicide than others.



Older people, the LGBTIQ+ community and people living in regional NSW are among the at-risk groups who will now have improved access to mental health support thanks to the NSW Government’s Suicide Prevention Fund.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said that $8 million in funding has been allocated to six organisations committed to engaging with communities known to have higher rates of suicide.

Locally the Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network has been active for many years working behind the scenes to educate and provide a place for reflection.

“We know that there are some groups of individuals who are at greater risk of suicide due to issues such as past trauma, stigma or isolation,” Mrs Taylor said.

“These experiences not only destabilise their mental health and sense of connectedness, they also make it extremely hard to ask for support.

“This is all about encouraging safe conversations around suicide and suicidal behaviour so people in these priority groups know how and where to access the help that is right for them.”

The NSW Government is also in the final stages of identifying an Aboriginal-owned organisation to deliver targeted suicide prevention activities to First Australians.

The priority groups include men, older people, young people and those who identify as LGBTIQ+.

The $8 million investment is in addition to the $87 million Towards Zero Suicides investment, a NSW Premier’s priority.

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, please seek help immediately by calling 000 (Triple Zero).

For anyone who is struggling, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or the Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 or the NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.

By Marian SAMPSON