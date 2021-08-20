Help for Domestic and Family Violence is still available even during lockdowns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Police want the community to understand that they are still able to access help for domestic and family violence (DFV) issues during pandemic restrictions.

Region Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator Kiah Bowen told News Of The Area, “While the current health orders are to stay at home, it is acceptable and reasonable to leave home to escape domestic or family violence, and to seek support from police or other relevant agencies.



“We are aware that restrictions are placing extra pressures on families, and help is available to anyone experiencing violence in the home.”

Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Daniel Dunn outlined the best avenues to access help.

“If it is occurring now and needs an immediate police response, call 000, if you are experiencing DFV and want advice, support or counselling call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), and if you have suspicions or concerns that friends or neighbours might be suffering from DFV call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to make an anonymous report.”

DFV is known to be under-reported and is a major crime area that the community can help address by saying ‘No to DFV’, and by taking responsibility to recognise and report instances occurring in our society.

NSW Police provide online information pertaining to DFV, including links to external support organisations through their website at https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/crime/domestic_and_family_violence.

By David TUNE