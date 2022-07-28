Help scientists understand the waterbugs in the Bellinger and Kalang rivers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN Riverwatch is preparing for its third biannual Macroinvertebrate Monitoring session, slated for 14 October.

Registrations are open now and close on 5 August or whenever places are filled.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Riverwatch volunteers and partners will gather to identify the tiny water bugs that live in our waterways, and there are a limited number of places for youth participants specifically interested in river wildlife and its health.

It’s a supported, hands-on learning experience where the program’s more-experienced volunteers step into Bellingen Riverwatch Macro-Teacher roles and rotate amongst the volunteers to assist people with their water bug identification.

“I love this program,” says volunteer and Macro Teacher, Sarah Maclagan.

“It offers a tangible way for people to give back to nature, in a fun and accessible way.”

Learning materials are emailed out before the event, which will take place at the Luncheon Pavillion, Bellingen Showground on Friday 14 October from 9am to 3.30pm.

The type and number of waterbugs found in our rivers are an indicator of environmental condition – if they change over time, then some difference in the environment may have caused that change.

Bellingen Riverwatch’s Macroinvertebrate Monitoring program is a pioneering program.

The data is collected twice a year and partners hope to offer the program well into the future, to build a clear picture of how our waterways are changing over time.

The unique river systems of the Bellinger and Kalang catchments, some of the most studied rivers in NSW, are home to many diverse species, including the critically-endangered Bellingen River Snapping Turtle (BRST).

This turtle, of which there are less than 200 left in our rivers, is the reason the macro program began.

BRST recovery team scientists requested the program to monitor the abundance of waterbugs that form the diet of the turtle.

“The ongoing recovery of the Bellinger River Snapping Turtle in the Bellinger Catchment is linked directly to the aquatic macroinvertebrate communities of the catchment’s rivers,” said Shane Ruming, Scientist, Department of Planning & Environment, Saving our Species.

“Not only are aquatic macroinvertebrates an important component of the Bellinger River Snapping Turtles’ diet, the macroinvertebrate communities are sensitive to changes in water quality and will, therefore, be an important indicator of river health into the future,” said Shane.

“We are looking long-term with this program and are seeking community members to try it out and hopefully become a part of the program year-on-year,” said Bellingen Riverwatch Coordinator Sam Daykin.

“It is detailed work and requires lots of concentration, but it’s super fun.

“We’re all learning together and building our skills over time.”

Register for this free event at www.ozgreen.orgmacro3_signup and/or read more at www.ozgreen.org/macro3_info.

The Bellingen Riverwatch is proudly supported by Healthy North Coast through the North Coast Primary Health PHN Program, NSW Department of Planning and Environment Saving our Species program, Bellingen Shire Council, Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation, Vedart Diagnostics, OzGREEN, EnviroComm Connections and NSW Waterwatch and Bellinger Landcare.

By Andrea FERRARI