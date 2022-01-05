Helping The Arts And Environment Prosper With Community Support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PROSPER Coffs Harbour’s Environmental Trust was instrumental in installing the first ‘sea bin’ on the Coffs Coast at the Coffs Harbour Marina.

The sea bin is an important development in reducing marine litter for the region.



Prosper reached out to Seabin Australia to create a crowdfunding page to seek community donations.

Bishop Druitt College students fundraised $5,200 from the community to help fund the project.

Examination of sea bin waste has found that the 65.4kg of marine debris analysed from 34 data collections averages 3.1kg of debris captured per day, of which 41.1% was microfibres and microplastics.

Prosper Coffs Harbour oversees three trusts, Cultural, Environmental and Futures, that are used to fund projects across the City that are important to the ongoing growth and development of the economic, social, cultural and environmental base of the community.

It is a not-for-profit company, set up by the Coffs Harbour City Council in 2012, and is tasked with developing a secure source of funds for important infrastructure.

Another example of its work is the Schools Environmental Grants Program which has recently funded a new rainwater tank for Crossmaglen Public School, to provide a sustainable and renewable source of water to continue their organic vegetable garden. Coramba Public School, William Bayldon Public School and Narranga Public School were also grant recipients.

A major project of the Environmental Trust is the Children’s Environmental Education Garden, previously reported in News Of The Area.

Plans have been completed for the garden which will provide a dedicated space for environmental education for visiting school groups and the wider community.

The Cultural Trust is a source of funding for the promotion of literature, music, performing arts, visual arts, design, new media, Aboriginal Arts and creative industries within the Coffs Harbour local government area.

Its Scholarship Fund assists young emerging artists in all art forms in their chosen field, and Mhairi Gorman, the first recipient of a Coffs Harbour Cultural Trust Youth Scholarship, was able to take part in a dance festival in the US, thanks to its support.

As well, Harry Peterson has been selected as the first Youth Ambassador for the Coffs Harbour Cultural Trust.

Harry will work closely with the Advisory Committee to provide feedback on projects that will support local youth in the creative arts, helping to inspire others to pursue their own creative passion!

Since receiving a Youth Scholarship in 2020, Harry has pursued his passion in music, and is now studying a Bachelor of Music/Arts at the University of Newcastle.

Melissa Nunn, Fundraising Manager, Prosper Coffs Harbour, told News Of The Area, that in the coming year, “We hope to continue to raise funds to support our environmental programs, such as the environmental garden and the sea bins.

“We also will focus on supporting our local youth through our cultural scholarships in the arts.”

For further information, including about applications and how to donate, contact [email protected] or follow the links at www.prospercoffs.org.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN