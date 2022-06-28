Henderson Park makeover bringing tourists to Lemon Tree Passage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE big makeover of Henderson Park at Lemon Tree Passage has greatly increased day trippers and tourists to the area.

A State Government grant of some $1.3 million replaced the old swimming pool, the boat ramps and public wharf.



Council also came to the party by upgrading the play equipment, seating and amenities block.

They also constructed a two tiered platform behind the pool but there was a problem.

A large sail was to be erected over it but the ground was too soft and unstable.

Council went back to the drawing boards and have re-engineered the design and work is now underway.

That’s not all.

An oyster shaped piazza is to be built at the southern end and a pathway along Rudd Reserve will link the waterfront park to the western rocky foreshore.

Local councillor Steve Tucker sees passive recreation as playing a major role in the economy of the peninsula.

“The Covid crisis has seen huge interest in quiet seaside retreats such as Tilligerry,” he said.

“City people holiday here and many sell up and relocate,” he added.

“On top of this, day trippers love to walk in the bush and along the foreshore.

“As things stand, you can more or less circle all the way from the Lemon Tree Holiday Park around the foreshore to Tanilba House. “The new Caswell Reserve makeover at Mallabula is also a great drawcard as are the upgraded foreshore parks at Tanilba Bay,” he stated.

By Geoff WALKER