Heritage Listed Coramba Anglican Church Closure Coincides with Diocese of Grafton’s Participation in Redress Scheme

THE dispute over the closures and sales of the Anglican churches at Coramba and Glenreagh continues as News Of The Area explores the cultural significance of Coramba’s Anglican Church and the context of the closures.



The first factor is the cultural significance of St Paul’s Anglican Church at Coramba which is the oldest surviving church in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area and is heritage listed.

The Coffs Harbour 2014 Heritage Study lists it as built in 1898 and only preceded by St John’s Anglican Church, Coffs Harbour, which was relocated from its original site at Maclean Street to the Jetty and then later demolished.

The Heritage Listing with the Office of Environment and Heritage states, ‘St Paul’s Anglican Church, Coramba is of high local significance as the oldest surviving church in the Coffs Harbour area.

‘It demonstrates the history and development of Coramba and is located within a historic precinct that includes other early buildings (community hall, school, police station and early houses).

‘It is a high-quality example of a small carpenters’ Gothic church from the late nineteenth century and highly intact.

‘It is prominently located at the intersection of two streets, and its lawns and gardens form a picturesque setting to the building.

‘It is a local landmark.

‘It is one of a significant number of timber churches in a simplified Carpenter’s Gothic style in the Coffs Harbour area built using local labour and materials for small communities and emerging towns.

‘These churches have collectively played an important role in the history and development of the Coffs Harbour Area’.

Julie Worland, Warden at St Paul’s Church Coramba, said the church is utilised for regular mass and in times of trial or celebrations.

“It’s not just about a church or a religion it’s about community. The hope would be for it not to close, that’s the bottom line. It doesn’t cost the Diocese a cent.”

The Orara Valley Parish Warden, Mr Dew, continues to strongly reject the Grafton Anglican Diocese’ position that closures are occurring because the churches are under-resourced and not financially viable.

The fight to save both the Coramba and Glenreagh Anglican churches, come at a time when the Dicoese is participating in The National Redress Scheme for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

The Anglican Diocese of Grafton was named in the The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse for an orphanage it ran in Lismore.

In 2014 the Diocese was heavily criticised for failing to pay compensation to claimants.

By Sandra MOON