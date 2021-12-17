High Street comes alive for Bowraville Christmas Markets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HIGH Street Bowraville was alive with locals and visitors on Saturday 11 December for the Bowraville Christmas Markets.

Sunshine was an added bonus to the day’s festivities making the markets an all-round crowd pleaser.

Stalls consisted of homegrown local produce, and delicacies including fruit, vegetables, and seasonal herbs.

Tom and Gill Kenay are a mother and son team.

Tom looks after the produce and Gill looks after the plants.

“Bowraville is always a great market,” said Tom.

“We sell all locally sourced produce, organic bananas from Grassy Head, limes and avocados from Yarrahapinni.”

And, of course, what would Christmas be without Santa, who was doing a roaring trade with the littlies, and the young at heart.

There were soaps, candles, greeting cards, glassware, jewellery, and bauble Christmas tree hangings on sale.

There was something for everyone.

Proceeds from the markets help run the Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre (BPCC).

Covid-19 restriction has made it hard for the BPCC to run the markets on a regular basis.

The market usually takes place on the second Saturday of the month.

“The Bowraville Pioneer Community Centre costs approximately $12,000 per year to run, and the proceeds from the markets helps manage these costs.

“The markets are a great way to contribute to community participation, and social inclusion in our local area,” said Marion Syratt, Secretary, BPCC.

Local radio station 2NVR were broadcasting live with Donna Peel and Mick Birtles.

Elizabeth Newman, manning the Bowraville Theatre stall said, “It’s a beautiful day and the theatre is always looking for more volunteers.”

It was a wonderful day.

The next market will be a giant book stall to be held on January 8 2022.

For more information contact Marion Syratt on 0400 828 471.

By Karen GRIBBIN