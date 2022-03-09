High Tea at The Myall Community Art and Craft Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER a trying couple of years Myall Community Art and Craft Centre is finally able to get back to the new normal.

Along with a lot of other businesses in town the Craft Centre has been following strict health guidelines to keep all it’s members safe and at long last have been able to hold their annual High Tea.



“The High Tea is usually held as a way to thank all the volunteers who work in our shop and all the consignees who make all our wonderful items for sale,” said Susan Burns, Myall Community Art and Craft Centre.

“Without these members our shop would not exist.”

This year, Craft Centre President Kerrie Croaker decided that along with the volunteers and consignees, the High Tea would be a nice way to reconnect with all members.

“Thanks to the organisation and hard work of five of our members including the President, a very successful High Tea was held on Saturday 26 February at the Craft Centre.

“Our five ladies served over 60 members who enjoyed home made sandwiches, cakes, slices, meringues and a gift box of chocolates created by our own Maryanne Durrant.

“The day was an outstanding success appreciated and enjoyed by all members who attended.

“If you are new to the area then we all invite you to come along and enjoy the social side of the Craft Centre and make new friends,” said Susan.

Myall Community Art and Craft Centre members enjoying High Tea.