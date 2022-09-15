High Tea Raises $3,200 for Tomaree Community Hospital

THE Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary held a regal, fun and stylish fashion parade and high tea recently to fundraise for hospital services.

The Auxiliary assists in purchasing additional equipment for the hospital that otherwise would not be available for patients and staff.



The event was full of fun with attendees dressing up and enjoying pastries, cakes, and of course cucumber sandwiches.

The high tea was served on fine china and was a pretty and elegant affair.

Deborah Schofield of the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary told News Of The Area, “105 ladies attended and the guest speaker was our local member Kate Washington.

“It was a fun day out for those who attended.

“New friendships were made and glamour was viewed with a gorgeous fashion parade of all new season styles from Donna-Lou.

“Conversation was light and happy, it was a fun chatty day whilst being a successful fundraiser for our local Community Hospital,” she said.

A total of $3,200.00 was raised and the profits of the day will help fund the hospital’s wish list, composed of items that are not funded by the government which can increase quality of care and patient amenity.

This includes comforts for relatives of patients in the palliative care unit and upgrading the furniture, heating and cooling in the Queensland room.

The hospital’s auxiliary extends their thanks to the ladies of Port Stephens for their support.

The Hospital Auxiliary meets monthly.

For more information contact Jayne on 0409 362 245.

By Marian SAMPSON