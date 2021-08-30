High Times For Port Surfers As East Coast Low Rolls In

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS another heavy low pressure system moved up the Eastern Seaboard of Australia last week keen Port Stephens surfers donned the rubber and grabbed their shred sleds to chase a few portals.

With most beaches not handling the cones on offer from the massive Southerly pulse locals headed for their favourite socially distanced haunts along the ocean side of Shoal Bay.

It was mostly carnage on offer for the younger generation but a few old heads made the most of the conditions.

Local softboard enthusiast and part-time citrus farmer Dane Loomes was on hand to surf and watch all the action across the Tomaree Peninsula in a COVID-Safe manner.

“There were a couple of guys chasing some massive waves off One Mile but mostly the crew were out around Shoal Bay and the likes,” said Loomes.

“Everyone was being sensible and keeping a good distance and just enjoying the swell while we’re locked down.”

Surfing is a permissible activity during the current lockdown and for many it brings much needed physical and mental exercise.

“We’re lucky to be able to get in the water and clear the head during a tough time for many,” added Loomes.

With the Spring swells around the corner and no visitors to Port Stephens in the foreseeable future it looks like locals will be able to enjoy their homebreaks with the crowds staying away for months to come.

By Mitch LEES