Highest honour for Sawtell RSL Women’s Auxiliaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIFE Membership recognition has been awarded to Patricia Buttenshaw and Patricia Parker at Sawtell RSL last Friday, 3 December 2021.

Held at the Sawtell RSL Club’s Boardroom, the two Patricias were awarded a Life Membership Badges and a Certificate from Returned Services League of Australia, NSW Branch Auxiliary.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The Award is the highest honour which can be bestowed upon an Ordinary Member of the Auxiliary.

Patricia Parker joined in 1998.

She has held the positions of Secretary, Publicity Officer and Treasurer over a number of years.

Patricia Buttenshaw joined the Auxiliary in 2003.

Since she joined, she has also held a number of positions including Vice President, Treasurer, on the Social Committee and Welfare.

Janet Dawson, Co Ordinator, Sawtell RSL Sub Branch Women’s Auxiliary, told News Of The Area, “Both ladies have contributed to our general fundraising efforts and purpose of the Women’s Auxiliary.

“They are willing to share their time and talent to lend a helping hand and to show kindness and caring that makes the greatest difference in the lives of the individuals who are touched by their generosity.

“Both are still very active and forthcoming members which has had a profound and lasting impact on fellow members of the Auxiliary.

“Without the generosity of these local women and others that have tread this path from before, both ladies made a commitment to share that most precious of resources – their time and labour to make life better for those past and present service men, women, families and not forgetting the local Community.

“While I know that you both choose to volunteer selflessly and without expectation of being recognised or rewarded, your dedication is appreciated and it is important you know that what you do does make a difference,” said Janet.

“Thank you for giving your time to help our cause – I look forward to continuing to work with both of you.”

By Andrea FERRARI