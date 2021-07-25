Hipcamp Survey reveals staycations growing in popularity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HIPCAMP, the world’s largest provider of outdoor stays, reports that 61% of Australians have no holidays planned and are in great need for an escape.

But with many people hesitant to book a holiday due to the changing and unpredictable nature of border closures many are choosing to stay at home and holiday locally.

Hipcamp surveyed one thousand Australians coast-to-coast to create a clear picture of current attitudes toward camping and understand more about upcoming holiday plans.

Their survey returned data results of 61% saying they had no holiday plans for the next six months.

Nearly a quarter of survey participants nationally cited ‘staycations’ as the most viable holiday plan for the next six months.

In NSW that figure was the highest in the country at 28.3% of respondents thinking a ‘staycation’ is the most realistic vacation for the next 6 months.

This figure beat the national average of 24%.

And 28.3% of NSW participants in the HIpcamp survey said they’ve booked a staycation already.

A Hipcamp spokesperson told News Of The Area “It’s been so long since some Australians have had a ‘legit’ holiday, that over a quarter (29.3%) say that they ‘can’t remember’ the last time they actually took one.”

Interestingly, 19% say they had a holiday just before COVID and 16.7% say their last holiday was two years ago, meaning a combined total of 35.7% of Australians haven’t had a vacation for 15 to 24 months.

By Sandra MOON