Hockey Coffs Coast announce minor premiers and prepare for summer season

HOCKEY Coffs Coast have announced the minor premiers for its 2021 season.

Urunga Thunda were the men’s 1st division minor premiers, while Beaches Makos were the men’s 2nd division minor premiers.

Beaches Seahorses won the women’s 1st division minor premiership, while the Bellingen Hockey Club had two women’s minor premiers with the Bellingen Swoopers (2nd division) and the Bellingen Bullrouts (3rd division) finishing on top of the ladder.

The Urunga Lightning (15s), Bellingen Bull Sharks (13s), and the Orara Kookaburras (11s) were the junior minor premiers.

The announcement of the minor premiers came as a result of Hockey Coffs Coast ending its winter season due to the current restrictions on community sport.

Hockey Coffs Coast also had two teams feature in this year’s Grafton Hockey Associations competitions.

The Jetty Jets took part in the men’s first grade competition, while the Coffs Crusaders played in the women’s first grade competition, with both teams finishing second on the ladder.

Hockey Coffs Coast is also preparing for its summer season pending the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on community sport.

A full sided Twilight hockey competition is scheduled to be held each Thursday night over 10 weeks at the Coffs Harbour Hockey Complex.

A senior twilight competition is scheduled to be held each Wednesday over the same period, as well as a junior twilight competition each Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

By Aiden BURGESS