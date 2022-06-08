Hockey Coffs Coast girls win state title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOCKEY Coffs Coast’s Under 15 girls team have beaten all before them on their way to winning a state title at the Under 15 Girls Field State Championships in Parkes.

Hockey Coffs Coast won all six of its games on their way to winning the state title, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one in an impressive defensive performance throughout the state championships.

The Hockey Coffs Coast girls won all four of their pool games before facing off against Tamworth in their semi-final, as they progressed to the division 3 final with a 1-0 win.

The girls saved their best till last beating Newcastle 4-0 in the final to be crowned state champions.

Jonathan Williams was the man who helped to guide the girls to victory as their head coach.

He said their defensive performance throughout the state championships was the key to victory.

“Their defence was very impressive and was extremely strong,” he said.

“Our only goal against us came on the grass and not the synthetics, and our defence was outstanding throughout the championships.

“Our defence was hardly troubled.”

Williams’ side peaked at the business end of the state titles.

“We started quite slow, but we improved every game and started to score more goals, and we ran away with it in the end.

“Once they got in the swing of things they were deadly and we were impressive.

“Our strikers got going in the final and we peaked at the right time, which was what we wanted.

“That first half was as good as I’d seen the girls play the entire tournament.

“We’d missed quite a few scoring opportunities in the pool matches but our strikers were really focused in that final.

“I’m really proud of the teamwork and sportsmanship that they showed throughout the entire tournament.

“Coaching representative teams is easy when the players are committed to the process and get along so well off the hockey field.”

The proud coach said his side had actually been unlucky in attack throughout the championships.

“To be honest with you there were four or five times we hit the crossbar, which is pretty rare, and we hit the post a few times,” he said.

“Our team was quite dominant, and it was clear to see we were one of the form teams.”

As well as the team success, three Hockey Coffs Coast players were picked in the state squad after outstanding performances at the state championships.

“Maddy Osland, Evie Laverty and Gracie Winfer played some outstanding hockey in Parkes and they’ve been rewarded with selection into the NSW Under 15 girls squad,” he said,

“When a team performs at that level, the individual rewards are sure to follow and these girls thoroughly deserve that recognition.

“The girls have worked their way up into division 2 now so I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do in 2023.”

Hockey Coffs Coast’s under 15 girls squad: Hannah Dickson, Oryn Divola, Quinn Doolan (vc), Rose Gibson, Chloe Irwin, Anouk Laverty, Evie Laverty, Indie Laverty, Maddy Osland, Maddy Porter, Lucy Rodgers, Tayla Wallace, Imogen Webb, Molly Williams (c), Gracie Winfer.

By Aiden BURGESS