Hockey Coffs Coast returns to action for 2021 season

THE latest Hockey Coffs Coast season got underway this weekend with the opening round of the senior winter competition contested at the Coffs Harbour Hockey Complex.

This year’s winter season features two men’s divisions and three women’s divisions, played over three days from Friday to Sunday each week.

Bellingen Hockey Club were the big winners in Round 1, following on from grand final wins in 2020.

Bellingen won four out of five opening round matches, including all of its women’s matches.

Urunga Hockey Club were the next best club in Round 1 winning three out of five matches, including both men’s matches.

Hockey Coffs Coast is one of the premier sporting organisations in Northern NSW.

The Coffs Harbour region’s home of hockey encompasses teams and players from Coffs Harbour, as well as from the Northern Beaches, Urunga, Nambucca Heads, Orara Valley, Bellingen, Macksville, and Dorrigo, with the Jetty Jets and Coffs Harbour Crusaders taking part in the Grafton competition.

Hockey Coffs Coast also has representative programs where it’s members can represent Hockey Coffs Coast at the NSW State Titles.

Hockey Coffs Coast also provides an Academy program to help develop up and coming juniors between the ages of 8 and 16.

Hockey Coffs Coast’s junior winter season gets underway this weekend.

Round 1 results

Men’s Division 1

Urunga Thunda 3 def. Bellingen 1

Beaches Mackerels 4 def. Orara Falcons 2

Men’s Division 2

Urunga Cyclones 2 def. Beaches Makos 1

Bellingen Barnstormers 5 def. Orara Ravens 1

Urunga Storm 0 drew. Beaches Coast Hotel Camels 0

Women’s Division 1

Bellingen Magpies 2 def. UNO’s 0

Orara Gems 1 def. Beaches Seahorses 0

Women’s Division 2

Norths Tigers 2 def. Orara Emus 0

Urunga Marlins 2 def. Beaches Sea Dragons 0

Women’s Division 3

Bellingen Braves 1 def. Orara Owls 0

Bellingen Bullrouts 5 def. Beaches Great Whites 0

Norths Roar 5 def. Urunga Bluefins 2

By Aiden BURGESS