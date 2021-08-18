Hockey Coffs Coast season heads towards finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH just three rounds to go until this year’s finals series, the latest round of the Hockey Coffs Coast season was decided at the Coffs Harbour Hockey Complex.

Just four games were played in Round 19 due to Saturday’s lockdown.

Beaches Seahorses showed why they sit at the top of the women’s division 1 ladder with a 2-1 win against the Bellingen Magpies, their 14th from 17 games this season.

Beaches Makos maintained top spot on the men’s division 2 ladder with a 7-0 victory against Orara Ravens.

Hockey Coffs Coast Secretary Debbie Baldwin explained the effect of the lockdown on Hockey Coffs Coast’s season in a message on Hockey Coffs Coast’s website.

“Hockey Coffs Coast Board wishes to advise the Hockey Complex is closed at present due to the NSW state-wide lockdown,” she said.

“No training or games or use of the facility is permitted until further notice.

“We hope to be back at hockey again in the near future, until then, stay safe everyone.”

Round 19 results

Women’s division 1

Orara Gems 4 def. UNO’s 0

Beaches Seahorses 2 def. Bellingen Magpies 1

Men’s division 2

Urunga Storm 3 def. Bellingen Barnstormers 0

Beaches Makos 7 def. Orara Ravens 0

By Aiden BURGESS