Hockey Coffs Coast team wins state title

HOCKEY Coffs Coast under 18 boys team have won a state title in dominant fashion.

Hockey Coffs Coast won their division at the Under 18 Boys Field State Championships in Sydney.

Hockey Coffs Coast under 18 boys went undefeated winning all six games throughout the state championships on their way to winning the title.

The Hockey Coffs Coast side dominated scoring 36 goals and conceding just one on their way to winning the state title.

Hockey Coffs Coast were crowned champions with a 4-0 win against Metro South West in the final.

In addition to winning the state title, the Hockey Coffs Coast team played the game in the right spirit as they received the ‘Respect for Officials’ award, which pleased Hockey Coffs Coast President Neale Wallace as much as winning the state title.

“The most pleasing thing was receiving the sportsmanship award, which meant just as much as winning,” he said.

“It meant Hockey Coffs Coast got the most respect from umpires and officials, and it proves we are doing something right.

“They represented themselves really well and made a good impression, and I couldn’t be much prouder of these kids.”

Rick Fischer coached Hockey Coffs Coast’s team to victory, and highlighted it was a collective effort to win the state title.

“They played well as a unit and were well structured and were very accountable,” he said.

“I’d rather have a team of good players rather than one with just a couple of great players.”

The Hockey Coffs Coast boys team even featured two top girls’ players, as Fischer explained.

“We were actually short on numbers, so Breah Fischer and Mackenna Ensbey played and they are both NSW girls’ representatives and more than held their own,” he said,

“And Breah got nominated by her peers as her team’s best player.”

By Aiden BURGESS