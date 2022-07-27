Hockey Coffs Coast teams excel in Tamworth tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME of Hockey Coffs Coast’s best juniors have taken part in a prestigious annual tournament.

Hockey Coffs Coast sent three teams to take part in the Michael York Cup and Kim Small Shield at Tamworth.

The under-11s event has been hosted in Tamworth for 20 years, and is often the first experience young hockey players have before they are able to play at State Championships, which start at under 13s.

The Hockey Coffs Coast teams took on other representative teams from across the state, as they sent their largest squad ever.

The Hockey Coffs Coast Green Geckos girls finished second in their division, while the Pythons boys finished third.

The Golden Bandicoots girls team finished fourth in their division.

Green Geckos team manager Kia Fabian said the Hockey Coffs Coast juniors did themselves proud in Tamworth.

“To say we are proud of these kids is an understatement, they absolutely blew us away,” she said.

“No other association with more than one team had both finish in the top half, nor did any other association have three teams finish in top four positions.

“It was truly an incredible result.

“The Pythons had a stellar tournament, as they only conceded two goals in eight games and that’s without a designated goalie,” she said.

“The boys finished third overall from 16 teams in the B division, and the Bandicoots finished their campaign with a win which saw them finish fourth overall.

“The Geckos girls were disappointed to finish off with their only loss, and it came down to a playoff between 1st pool A and 1st pool B.

“However, on the points system because the Geckos had such consistently strong results across the tournament they came second by only one point.

“Congratulations girls and boys you all played with so much heart and should be so proud of your results, go Coffs Coast!” said Kia.

The Hockey Coffs Coast teams were acknowledged for their sportsmanship.

“When presenting the spirit of the tournament award, all three Coffs teams got a special mention for their sportsmanship, attitude and spirit both on and off the field,” she said.

“Highlighting the incredible ethos and standard that our juniors conduct themselves with, and Hockey Coffs Coast’s future is in good hands.”

Hockey Coffs Coast president Neale Wallace said the future was bright for the region’s hockey.

“The fact that we had three teams this time means we have a great bunch of kids coming through, which is important for the future of Hockey Coffs Coast,” he said.

“It’s no secret that without juniors our future is very limited, and I could not be happier with our juniors and by all reports they were well mannered and very respectful to officials, managers and fellow competitors.

“The future of Hockey Coffs Coast is in great hands, and a special thanks to the team managers, coaches, and parents who make it possible for our kids to get this experience.”

By Aiden BURGESS