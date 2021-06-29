Hockey Coffs Coast’s under 15 girls win state title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOCKEY Coffs Coast have claimed a rare double at the Hockey NSW Field State Championships, after the under 15 girls took out their division at the state championships in Lithgow.

The state title followed Hockey Coffs Coast’s under 15 boys taking out their own state title in Armidale just three weeks prior.

The under 15 girls got their campaign off to a flying start with a 3-0 victory over Hunter with Jess Zweirs scoring a double.

Hockey Coffs Coast won their second match of the opening day with a Molly Williams goal proving to be the difference in a 1-0 victory against Parkes 2.

The Coffs girls won their third straight match with a 2-0 win against Sydney East 2 on day two, with Jess Zweirs scoring her second double of the championships.

The girls finished 0-0 with Orange 2 in their final game before the semi-finals.

Hockey Coffs Coast finished top of their pool and played off against Central Coast 2 in their semi-final, which would see the Coffs team progress to the final after a 0-0 result, by virtue of their higher position.

The Hockey Coffs Coast girls would then win the state title in dramatic fashion.

Facing Orange 2 for the state championship, the title would be decided by a penalty shootout after finishing 0-0 at full-time.

And it would be the Hockey Coffs Coast girls who would step up when it mattered most, especially goalie Ella-Ruth Beynon-Whitelaw.

As she had been all tournament, Ella-Ruth Beynon-Whitelaw was an absolute powerhouse in goal, saving every one of the opposition one-on-one’s.

Coffs took an early advantage with a goal to Evie Laverty before follow-up goals from Molly Williams and Imogen Webb sealed the deal.

The girls went through the entire tournament without conceding a goal on their way to becoming state champions.

The state champions coach, Jonathan Williams, said the girls should be extremely proud of their efforts.

“It’s pleasing to see these kids come together and get that result.

“They’ve trained hard and travelled a long way to be here,” he said.

“Coffs is a relatively small association but we have some really talented players coming through our junior ranks.

“That final was intense and the girls should be really proud of what they’ve achieved.”

President of Hockey Coffs Coast Graham Robinson said the girls had a great support group around them.

“We’ve got a great crop of young hockey players here and we often punch above our weight when it comes to the state championships,” he said.

“But these sort of results don’t just happen, they rely on a dedicated group of coaches, parents, managers and supporters and we want to thank everyone involved in getting these kids away.”

In addition to the state title, squad member Molly Williams was recognised for her performances at the state championships by being named in the Under 15 girls NSW squad.

Williams will now attend coaching camps in Sydney later in the year with an opportunity to represent her state at the national championships in 2022.

Hockey Coffs Coast Under 15 girls: Ella-Ruth Beynon-Whitelaw, Hannah Dickson, Quinn Doolan, Chloe Irwin, Anouk Laverty, Evie Laverty, Indie Laverty, Imogen Laverty, Maddison Osland, Lucy Rodgers, Imogen Webb, Molly Williams, Gracie Winfer, Jess Zweirs. Coach: Jonathan Williams. Manager: Sarah Williams.

By Aiden BURGESS