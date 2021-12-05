Hoey Moey’s House of Blues Rocks for Eight Hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EIGHT bands rocked for eight hours at the House of Blues festival of music last Saturday at the Hoey Moey.

After several postponements due to the pandemic, the event kicked off with Pam Hata who told News Of The Area it was good to be back after a hiatus.



“You can’t keep a good gig down, today the Hoey was a buzz with people, blues enthusiasts and the smell of slow cooked barbie, with patrons making the trip from Port Macquarie to Yamba to sample the music and the vibe.

“Featuring artists like Kailey Pallas, Pam Hata, Dan Hopkins, Frank Sultana, The Propellers, The Burgers Bro’s, Cold Caller and Slim Pickens, the blues scene was represented by the coast over.

“It was so good to be back amongst friends in our craft celebrating, for some of us it’s been a 12 to 24 months of a stage hiatus.

“This is what the country needs and I’m so pleased to have been a part of it,” said Hata.

Slim Pickens recently moved from Byron Bay to the Coffs Coast and his calm bass-baritone voice with a hint of Johnny Cash is a welcome addition to the Coffs Coasts’ thriving music scene.

“I’ve been wanting to play at the Hoey Moey for a long time and finally got to do it.

“It’s a great venue, and it was a great event with lots of talented musos.

“My wife and I moved to Woolgoolga in May from the Byron Bay area where I played for over 20 years and produced over 30 albums in my recording studio which is now set up in Woopi, we are loving the Coffs Coast,” he said.

Inspired by BB King and Chuck Berry, Cold Caller rocked the house with their unique style playing a variety of blues, soul and rock n’ roll.

Frontman Mitch Burgess said it was a pleasure to perform.

“We had a great time playing the Hoey on the weekend, it was a pleasure to be able to meet many other musicians and have a great night.

“You can catch us at many of the other venues on the Coffs Coast,” said Mitch.

Touring bands Frank Sultana Blues Machine and The Propellers closed out the show leaving the jubilant music goers cheering for more.

By David WIGLEY