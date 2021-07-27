Honouring Janet McDonald’s 103 years of wonderful life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HAWKS Nest’s Janet McDonald has passed away aged 103 after a wonderful life.

Raised in Dudley, Jan was brought up with a love for the beach and sport, and understood the importance of family, love and respect.



She grew to work as a seamstress, creating a number of beautiful evening gowns and wedding dresses as well as fashioning her own clothes for many years.

It was in one of her self-designed evening dresses that she met the love of her life, Cec McDonald, who she wed soon after in 1940.

Two years later, their first daughter Pam was born and four years later, their son Jim was welcomed to the world.

In the early 1960s, Jan and Cec returned to Dudley, and surrounded themselves with family, bowls and lots of love.

Jan’s favourite pastime was making wedding dresses and loved to volunteer to make dresses for the whole family party.

She was thrilled to create her sister’s wedding dress.

The family eventually moved to their final home in Hawks Nest where Jan and Cec joined the Country Bowling Club, creating lifelong friends.

For 26 years after Cec’s passing, Jan continued to play bowls and remained on the pennants team until she was in her early 90s.

Jan always remained busy and not long after settling into retirement life, she took up china painting and continued to sew and paint, donating several pieces to the Mater Hospital for Breast Cancer charity raffles.

Her family spoke to News Of The Area about Jan.

“She loved to cook and always had some cooking for family and friends who called in for a cuppa.

“We family always enjoyed her apple pies especially,” they said.

In 2017, she moved into the Peter Sinclair Gardens where she settled in well, making friends and having a go at everything that came her way, but most importantly, Jan loved the staff at the Gardens.

Jan’s most memorable visit was the horse ‘Wellington’, which she bravely rode aged 102, making her TV debut.

She is survived by a loving family.

“Mumma, forever in our heart.

“Thank you for inspiring and showing us to be the best person that we can be for when we think of you, words like elegance, beauty and morality come to mind,” Jan’s family said.

By Tara CAMPBELL