Hook ‘n Cook, 71 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

Hook ‘n Cook

71 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens

LOOKING for a lifestyle change and the opportunity to be your own boss?

One of the most popular takeaway shops in the area, Hook ‘n Cook are well known for their superb seafood takeaway; and customers also rave about their burgers and coffee with equal enthusiasm.

Set on the riverside promenade with the Myall River as a backdrop, the shop attracts visitors and residents alike year round.

Fourteen years ago Neville Smith turned a dream into a reality.

After many years as a commercial fisherman the goal was to create a fish and chips product of quality.

Utilising all his knowledge gleaned from those times on the water, Hook n’ Cook is now a local icon and the ‘go-to’ destination for lovers of the Aussie classic fish takeaway.

The premises has a rare atmosphere with fishing paraphernalia all around, and offers patrons a choice of dining inside; sitting at the outdoor tables and eating with a view; cross the road to the public area next to the river; or takeaway and enjoy at home.

The shop lease is in place until mid 2024 with a five year option after that.

Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest is a growth area, with proposed developments looking to increase the resident population as well as provide more accommodation for visitors.

This established business is well positioned to benefit from any growth.

A rare opportunity for someone to reap lucrative rewards if prepared to put the time in.

Walk in, walk out – with the owner prepared to assist in handover for a few weeks.

Idyllic location, well established business, high volume turnover – this could be your time.

Contact agent Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or 02 4997 2554