Hop in and Learn2Swim for under-fives at Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre and Harbour Swim School

POOLWERX Learn2Swim Week, 25 Sep – 3 Oct, returns for its eighth year of teaching kids under five the lifesaving skill of swimming.

Coffs Harbour Aquatic Centre and Harbour Swim School are hosting free lessons throughout the week.



Poolwerx Coffs Harbour Franchise Partners Gerard and Shann O’Sullivan are urging local parents to take advantage of these free classes, reiterating Poolwerx’s commitment to water safety.

Shann told News Of The Area, “We live so close to the water here in Coffs, it’s really important that we’re all teaching our kids about swim safety from a young age.

“It’s great to have a local community-based initiative like Learn2Swim Week to get more children in lessons and learning how to swim.

“To be able to save even one young life is worth it.

“Swimming is a way of life for most Australians – nearly 2.7 million Australians live in a house with a swimming pool – but we’re still seeing backyard drownings.”

According to Poolwerx’ new research, around 15 percent of parents surveyed still know someone who had, or directly encountered, a near-drowning experience* – highlighting the importance of teaching little ones basic water skills to make swimming safe and fun for parents and toddlers.

Over 30 percent of parents whose children participated in Learn2Swim Week in 2020 enrolled their children in ongoing swim classes after the week was over, highlighting the impact that Learn2Swim Week has on both children and the parents enrolling them.

To locate your nearest participating swim school and sign up for a free class, visit www.learn2swimweek.com.

Swim schools can still register to participate at www.learn2swimweek.com/register-your-pool/.

Learn2Swim Week is supported by the major industry associations AUSTSWIM, the Australian Swim Schools

Association, Swim Australia and World Wide Swim School.

Should swim schools not be open in certain communities due to COVID-19 restrictions, a free class voucher (valid for 12 months) will be issued in lieu of a class from participating swim schools during the Learn2Swim Week dates.

By Andrea FERRARI