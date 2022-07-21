Hope for the Homeless Fundraiser on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOPE for the Homeless is holding a one-day sale bonanza on Saturday 23 July at Cavanbah Hall to raise funds for families and individuals in need.

The cold winter nights have exacerbated the challenges for the homeless, said Hope for the Homeless founder Dean Evers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“During winter times are especially difficult for those experiencing homelessness,” he said.

“Cold, wet days and nights for those sleeping rough mean that many need more clothing and bedding.

“Unfortunately the rental market continues to keep many individuals and families from being able to afford safe accommodation.”

Although Hope for the Homeless is planning to open a shop in the future, crucial funds are required now to help those most in need.

“While we wait to afford a new Coffs Harbour shop, fundraisers like this allow us to keep supporting those in need.

“We will continue to support our community in the best way we can,” said Dean.

“Gowns and dresses will range from just $15 with our biggest range in the $30, $50, $75 and $100 brackets and the very expensive gowns will be at one third of their ticketed in-store price.

“Many of the gowns are worth over $500 and are one-off designs.

“As an added bonus if you buy one you get a second item of the same price for half price,” he said.

“This will represent a huge saving to the individuals and families.

“The sale is from 9am till 4pm and is one day only.

“Hope for the Homeless is hoping everyone takes advantage of the sale and takes home some beautiful gowns and dresses,” said Dean.

Fashions Manager Fay Rollans added: “We have been fortunate to have been given the gowns and dresses and we want to pass on the savings to everyone.

“With end-of-year school formals, the Coffs Cup and other special events coming up we have all situations covered,” she said.

By David Wigley