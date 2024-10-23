Hopes Brodie’s book will help break cycle of abuse



ALONG with the ordinary concerns of any teenage girl, seventeen-year-old Brodie Oxlade has taken on a challenge that is not-so-ordinary; promoting her newly published book.

“My Life as the Drug Addict’s Daughter” is Brodie’s very frank memoir about her childhood experiences of abuse and neglect by the woman who had custody of her until she was nine-years-old.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I’ve been through quite a lot growing up but my story might help someone else to get out of a bad situation, or help someone they know,” said the first-time author.

“I have been working really hard on this, and I’m very excited to be sharing it now.”

Walking the long journey alongside Brodie has been April Oxley, her step-mother, who Brodie considers her only Mum and “the woman who raised me.”

“It’s been such a hard journey for so long,” April said of the path towards a better life for Brodie.

“It wasn’t easy to get where we are today, but we were never going to stop fighting for her.

“People won’t believe the things she’s experienced at such a young age.”

Brodie’s book began as a series of diary entries at April’s suggestion.

“I was seeing a psychologist, but found that I just couldn’t talk about anything I was going through.

“I just felt too intimidated.”

Believing that Brodie might find it easier to write her memories down, April got her a diary.

“I just thought that if she could write it and get it all out of her head, it might help her to start processing everything and find a way to heal.”

In a testament to indomitable spirit and true love, Brodie has largely been able to come to terms with her childhood.

“She still has her moments,” April said.

“We’re all still on a journey, but she’s a very different young lady today than the anxious girl we first brought home.”

Brodie’s diary entries record a vivid memory or encounter from her early years.

They paint the tragic reality of a vulnerable child growing up in the care of someone incapable of overcoming narcissistic behaviour, along with the long-lasting echoes of hurt that followed her eventual return to her true family.

The words are those of a child struggling to understand the one to whom they are closest, and each chapter ends with that most common of childhood questions, asked over and over; Why?

Brodie’s account is brutally honest and genuine, something she cautions her readers about in the introduction.

“I realised, [that] without discussing my story and what I went through in detail, including all the stuff that makes people uncomfortable, too many people [would be] unaware of how important it is.

In March, Brodie was awarded an International Women’s Day scholarship by Port Stephens Council, which made it possible to self-publish her memoir.

Seated next to Brodie at that event was Emma McMillan of Wellness Centre Port Stephens.

Both were honoured to receive grants that day, but the real gift was in finding kindred spirits in one another, both sharing very similar experiences growing up.

“I think she’s very brave and courageous and inspiring,” Emma said of Brodie.

“I do a lot of work in the mental health space around education and my purpose is in making it safe to speak our truth, be authentic and be vulnerable in sharing our stories.

”Being safe is where we find our wellbeing, and where we find acceptance.

“Through these kinds of conversation we can break the cycle.”

As a result of this chance meeting, Emma was determined to offer whatever support she could to Brodie, so the two have made plans to launch the book at an event hosted by Emma and her team at the Wellness Centre.

Having come through the publishing process, Brodie and her family are delighted with how her book has turned out.

“If it can help even one person then that’s worth it.

April and Brodie’s father feel the same way.

“We’re both just so proud of her.”

Looking ahead Brodie is already planning her follow-up book.

“I think I’d like to write a fictional story this time, like a coming-of-age story about a young girl.

“Or perhaps a romance story.”

By Lindsay HALL