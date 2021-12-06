Horizons Golf Resort are offering Junior Girl Golf Scholarships in 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HORIZONS Golf Resort in Salamander Bay has obtained funding from The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) to support five lucky teenage girls to pursue their passion for golf.

Scholarships are open to girls aged 10 to 16 and while the program’s primary aim is to retain girls in golf by giving girls a shared golf experience, girls new to golf may also be engaged in this program should they demonstrate a commitment to learning the sport.

This also applies to girls aged 7 – 10 years who have shown a keen interest in golf and have good experience.

“This is a terrific opportunity and a wonderful achievement for golf in our region,” said Vince Owen, Head Professional at Horizons.

“Not only will girls receive 24 coaching sessions with our PGA Professional team, but also a one-year junior club membership that carries playing rights, to ensure girls can participate in club competitions and obtain a handicap.”

The Scholarship program is part of a national campaign to get more girls playing golf.

Along with 134 other golf facilities across Australia, Horizons will be working closely with golf’s national body Golf Australia throughout 2022 and they are the only course who have been awarded this funding in the Newcastle, Hunter and Port Stephens region!

“All we ask is that applicants display a desire and willingness to improve their golf skills, obtain a handicap, play in club competitions (or at least social play) and engage in any extra-curricular activity that fosters friendships between scholarship holders.”

A total of five scholarships will be available for 2022, and the program is expected to commence in February 2022.

For further information and to apply, please contact Vince Owen on 0402 813 205 or email [email protected] by 16 December 2021.

There is also more information on their website at www.horizons.com.au/girls-golf-scholarship/.