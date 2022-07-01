Hot, spicy and in Sawtell – Chillifest returns on Saturday 3 July

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHILLIFEST returns to Sawtell on Saturday 3 July after three years of cancellations.

Fully booked with over 60 stalls including local vendors plus some travelling from Sydney, the festival celebrates all things chilli and includes cooking demonstrations with celebrity chef Matt Golinski and live music and kids entertainment.



Local businesses in Sawtell will open as usual, some with a chilli inspiration, with the stalls kicking off at 9am.

“Lots of chilli products will be on offer like The Chilli Factory, Kiss O Fire Hunter Valley Liqueurs, The Big Salami, Sir Racha, Saucy Spice Co, Mel’s Picnic Chili, Byron Beef Jerky and Biltong and Granny Mel’s Chilli Sauce,” Sherry Price from event organiser, Another Tasty Event, told News Of The Area.

“Sawtell Hotel is having a Chilli Chicken Wing Eating competition.

“There will be a selection of wings coated with different levels of hot sauce.

“Contestants start eating their way through the levels and if they reach for the milk or water they are knocked out,” she said.

There’s a Kids Zone with a giant slide, storm ride and laughing clowns.

To check out what’s on when and to plan your visit to Chillifest, download the app.

“The app contains a site map, main stage and community stage programs,” said Sherry.

If your tongue reaches burnout, you can sit back and enjoy the entertainment.

This year the Sawtell Ukulele Group is very excited to be giving two performances on the Sawtell Chilli Festival Community Stage at the south end of First Avenue.

“At 10am we will be performing with some very special guest stars,” Stephanie Sims, Director of Joy at Uko Ono, who leads the Sawtell Ukulele Group, told News Of The Area.

“Young Uko Ono students from Mary Help of Christians, Sawtell Public, Toormina Public, Casuarina Steiner School and St John Paul College will be performing a few numbers before the Sawtell Ukulele Group pump out their first set; and then the group will return for a second performance at midday.

“The kids are so excited to be performing on a big stage in front of family and friends and the Sawtell Ukulele Group is so happy to support them.

“The Sawtell Ukulele Group has been playing together since 2016 and we love being part of our community through performances such as these.

“This will be our fourth Chilli Festival performance and it’s always great playing to such big crowds.

“We have prepared two very special sets for the Chillifest punters, including some rocking songs at 10am, and then a new Aussie Surf Rock set celebrating the best of the 70s and 80s at midday.

“So come along and join the fun and support tomorrow’s rock stars.”

Chillifest is deemed a must-do on the Coffs Coast calendar, especially if you’ve never been before.

Locals Dawn Mitchell from Sandy Beach and Lyn McNiece from Woolgoolga are planning an early start for their first trip to Chillifest.

“Looking forward to the Chillifest in Sawtell – we have never been before and have had so many people recommend what a great day it is,” they told NOTA.

“Plenty to see and sampling of the chilli dishes as well.”

By Andrea FERRARI