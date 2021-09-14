House restoration a blessing in difficult times for Mallabula’s Daad Ruelle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER a long and difficult struggle supporting her husband suffering from Motor Neurone Disease, Daad Ruelle from Mallabula was dealt another devastating blow.

A mini cyclone tore down her street lifting tiles from roofs, flattening fences and sending trees crashing to the ground.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Daal suffered the worst of it when a neighbour’s gum tree speared through her roof, demolishing a large section of the house.

“There was no way the SES could tarp it up as a crane was needed to lift the tree off the house,” Daal said.

“It was raining heavily at the time and my neighbours and friends rushed to my assistance.

“They rescued clothing, photos, mementos, linen, documents and anything else which was threatened,” she added.

“ After two days, the tree had been removed and the SES returned to secure the roof from more water damage.

“I just can’t praise those unpaid volunteers enough,” she reflected.

Daal was rehoused at the Lemon Tree Passage Holiday Park and the insurance company took over the restoration work.

“The rebuild took a lot longer than expected as the devastating floods a few months later saw tradespeople very thin on the ground.

“This delayed the process,” she remarked.

“I just can’t get over how the community supported me during this very difficult time. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”