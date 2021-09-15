How to get ‘Vaccination Proof Ready’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE are a few easy steps that people can take now to make sure they have proof of their vaccinations if and when they need it, even if they are not yet fully vaccinated:

STEP 1: Create a myGov account and link to Medicare.

STEP 2: Download the Express Plus Medicare app.

People that are fully vaccinated will be able to access their COVID-19 digital certificate directly in the palm of their hand.

For people who have only received one dose of a vaccine, they’ll still be able to access proof of this through their immunisation history statement in their Medicare online account or in the Express Plus Medicare app.

There’s some important information on accessing proof of vaccination, along with troubleshooting and safeguarding your certificate here: https://mediahub.servicesaustralia.gov.au/covid-19-vaccinations/proof-of-covid-19-vaccinations/