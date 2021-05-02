Hoys Allied Health and Wellness Announce Young Athlete Sponsorship Winners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOYS Allied Health and Wellness have announced that Sandy Carpenter and Shania King have been awarded the 2021 Hoys Young Athlete Sponsorships.

Sandy is a cross country mountain bike racer from Repton, NSW.

He rides with the Nambucca Valley Cycling Club and is a year 10 student at Bishop Druitt College.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Shania is an AFL Player from Woolgoolga who plays with the Northern Beaches Blues and is a year 12 student at Coffs Harbour Senior College.

Sandy has been cross country mountain bike racing at a National level since he was 11 years of age.

In 2019, he was the overall winner of the Australian Cross Country Marathon National Cup (u15) and second overall in the Australian Cross Country Olympic National Cup.

Sandy’s goal is to compete for Australia as a Junior rider in the UCI World Championships in 2022/23.

Some of his passions off the bike include travelling and outdoor adventure.

Shania has been a high achiever in many other sports including State cross country, North Coast Academy of Sport for AFL, North Coast representative team for the Bulldogs for league tag, Nationals tournament for Oztag, State for dance (Physical culture), and NTRA (state touch).

Her ultimate goal is to be selected into an AFLW side.

Shania said that her greatest achievement to date is being selected to participate in the 2021 top end QBE Sydney Swans Squad.

“I have a few more years left to develop my skills and I am willing to work hard and learn as much as I can to push me towards my goal.”

Shania and Sandy will take part in Hoy’s training program for young athletes, which focuses on building strength, increasing muscle stability and reaching performance goals.

Each athlete’s training program will be designed specifically for their needs and they will train in a competitive, fun environment with some of the best young athletes in the area.

All young athletes have the opportunity to train with some of the best local athletes their age and to learn, challenge and encourage each other along the way.

Program participants work towards their own individual goals in a group setting that is supportive and challenging.

Details about the program can be obtained by contacting Hoys Allied Health.

By Andrew VIVIAN