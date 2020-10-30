HSC Begins Smoothly On The Coffs Coast Despite An Unprecedented Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS year has been difficult for everyone, and especially for students in Year 12.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

More than 1300 students are enrolled in one or more Higher School Certificate (HSC) courses in the Coffs Harbour-Grafton region, according to data from the New South Wales Education Standards Authority (NESA).

Coffs Harbour students’ course selections appear to be following the trend shown by a 10-year analysis of NESA enrolment data which shows that, across the state, enrolments in Biology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) and Business Studies have soared.

Other popular subjects in Coffs Harbour include Visual Art and Design and Technology.

COVID-19 protocols dictate a maximum of 75 students per room and students are allowed to arrive at an exam not more than 20 minutes before.

Exam centre rooms are, of course, thoroughly cleaned before and after exams.

A recent article in the Sydney Morning Herald suggested that, while schools have had to support some students, most have faced the challenges of 2020 and emerged more resilient.

Dianne Marshall, Principal of Coffs Harbour Senior College, told News Of The Area that she and her teachers agreed that the challenges of 2020 had caused students to emerge more resilient.

“This year has seen bushfires, floods and the pandemic, and students have learned to go with the flow and be positive about change rather than resisting it.”

“The students have been incredibly calm and well-prepared.”

Kathy Steward, the Relieving Principal at Coffs Harbour High School, said, “It has been a challenging year, but students have coped well, utilised resources from the school and are very supportive of each other.

“They have continued to make contributions to the school culture and we are very optimistic about their futures.”

By Andrew VIVIAN