Huge Field for Coffs Harbour Ladies Golf Opening Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Golf Club hosted a field of 177 players for the Ladies Opening Day on Wednesday 9 February.

A warm welcome was extended to players from Bellingen, Bonville, Bowraville, Dorrigo, Gunnedah,

Macksville, Nambucca Heads, Sawtell, Tamworth, Urunga and Woolgoolga.

Due to the size of the field golf was played over 2 courses for the first time on opening day.

A big thank you goes to Caba’s Drapery who have sponsored the opening day for over 30 years.

We very much appreciate their ongoing support.

Thanks also to the Course Superintendent and team for the pristine condition of the course and to the Bar and Bistro staff who put in a very long day providing everyone

with great food and beverages.

The event was a 4 ball stableford.

Winner of the Lakes Course – Keryn Little & Dinah Nutchey-Robinson 45 (Coffs Harbour), Jackie McIntosh & Trish Mackay 43 (Coffs Harbour), Suzanne McOrist & Meredith Bowles 42 (Coffs Harbour & Bonville), Ruth Hall & Leah Ray 41 c/b (Bellingen & Coffs Harbour), Machelle Nichol & Bev Smith 41 (Coffs Harbour).

Winner

of the West Lakes Course – Rhonda McAuliffe & Joanne Montague 47 (Macksville), Judy Westwood & Dora Habgood 45 (Coffs Harbour & Bonville), Yvonne Avery & Lyndsay Smith 44 c/b (Coffs Harbour), Beck Goldsmith & Jodi Murdoch 44 (Coffs Harbour), Joan Griffin & Maureen Cotsell 43 (Coffs Harbour).

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Emma De Groot, Di Ratcliffe, Narelle Turner, 6th Gayle Johnson, 12th Gillian Anderson,

Rose-Marie Sercombe, 15th Gabby Bowles, Monica Darke, 22nd Dallas Lamb, Robin Parsons, Sue Seaton, 26th Gaye Hardcastle, Jo Schuhmann, Pat Haigh.

Tuesday 8 February – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp with 41 starters

A Grade – Sandra Cheeseman 24, Jenny Malouf 22. B Grade – Anne Grundy 15, Fiona Ross 13.

NTP’s – 22nd Margaret Aujard, Anne King-Scott, 26th (Pro Pin) Pauline Cahill.

Saturday 12 February – Single Stableford with 16 starters

Field diminished due to rain.

Jodi Murdoch 40, Jo Symons 34 c/b.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Keryn Little, 22nd Carrie Fagan, 26th Maureen Cotsell.

By Helen RHODES