Huge gala day kicks off Group 2 Junior Rugby League season

AFTER waiting months to once again play the game they love, rugby league juniors from across the Mid North Coast returned to the field for the first time in 2021.

The Group 2 Junior Rugby League season kicked off with a huge Mini/Mod gala day at Geoff King Motors Oval and surrounding fields.

Over 90 teams ranging from under 6’s to under 16’s took part in the one-day festival of footy which had a grand final day atmosphere.

Group 2 Junior Rugby League clubs were all in action in the one location, as teams from Kempsey through to Woolgoolga played off in one of the biggest days of rugby league the region has ever seen.

Woolgoolga Seahorses under 13’s coach Mick Fuller was one of the thousands of people who were part of the gala day.

Fuller said the massive gala day was a great way to start the season.

“It was a great atmosphere and it was like a grand final day,” he said.

“It was a great day of rugby league.”

Coach Fuller told News Of The Area of the excitement his young Seahorses players had of taking to the field for the first time this season.

“Everyone was keen to play as we normally start before the school holidays,” he said.

“So they were chomping at the bit to play.”

Fuller said the gala day held a new type of experience for his players this year.

“It was the first year they played International Laws which are the same rules as the grown-ups.”

Fuller said it was important for the sport to focus on juniors.

“The biggest challenge is having the kids turn up, because there are a lot of other sports they can choose to play,” he said.

The Group 2 Junior Rugby League season continues with Round 2 on Saturday May 8.

By Aiden BURGESS