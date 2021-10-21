Hugo Schleiger recognised for 30 years of volunteering with Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Neighbourhood Centre is officially recognising three decades’ volunteering efforts by local lawyer Hugo Schleiger

The centre could not operate without its 40 volunteer team members whose contributions range from referrals, counselling and support in a crisis, to helping with forms, printing, homework or tax… each plays a role in supporting the community.



Email us – [email protected]

“One volunteer has gone well above and beyond, sharing expertise and time with community members,” Di Woods, Manager, Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.

“Hugo Schleiger, Barrister and Solicitor in Coffs Harbour, who provides some legal advice to those unable to afford support, is being recognised for over 30 years of volunteering with Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

“Hugo has been an incredible support to our community.”

“He has ensured sound legal advice is accessible, not just dependent on someone’s ability to pay.

“Hugo has made himself available for scheduled appointments and ensured this could be provided by phone through COVID.

“We are so appreciative of the time he has kindly given and continues to give our community.”

Hugo told News Of The Area, “I feel privileged to be a part of this volunteer service for more than 30 years which provides invaluable advice and referral for those financially disadvantaged.

“This service fills a gap for those who find it difficult and who would not be able to navigate their way through legal processes.”

Volunteering is the lifeblood of Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

“The amazing part is that the act of volunteering benefits the giver as much as the receiver.

“Research shows volunteering reduces symptoms of depression, improves self-reported health and lowers mortality.

“Volunteering expands people’s social networks and gives people new skills which can lead to employment.

“We have embraced volunteering as an Australian way of life – supporting each other and helping our community when and where we can,” said Di.

Every year, almost six million Australians volunteer.

Together they give over 600 million hours to helping others.

If you would like more information on a range of volunteering opportunities across Coffs Harbour, please contact Coffs Coast Volunteering 02 6651 1289.

By Andrea FERRARI