Hunter Region Botanic Gardens’ member wins Hunter Volunteer of the Year

HUNTER Region Botanic Gardens volunteer Kevin Stokes has been awarded Hunter Volunteer of the Year.

In the virtual award ceremony, the 2021 NSW Volunteers of the Year were awarded, with Kevin taking out the awards for both Senior Volunteer of the Year and Hunter Volunteer of the Year for 2021.



A representative from the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens spoke proudly of Kevin.

“Kevin is a founding father of the Botanic Gardens and our longest serving volunteer, with 36 years of continuous service.

“He has been a Board member for all of those 36 years and was chairman for several terms.

“As well as his length of service, Kevin is a botanical professional who has made a major intellectual and leadership contribution to the Gardens, including the design and development of the Gardens, the living collection and the educational role of the Gardens,” they said.

Kevin’s leadership has seen the Botanic Gardens overcome many obstacles over the years, from financial difficulties, drought and COVID-19 restrictions.

As well as this, Kevin has always enthusiastically shared his knowledge of plants, particularly Australian Natives, with the community.

“I’m sure all volunteers, staff, members and supporters will join with me in congratulating Kevin on his achievements and in receiving these prestigious awards.

“Thank you for your dedication to our Gardens, you have been there from the very beginning, and we are all very grateful to you.”

By Tara CAMPBELL