Hunter Water announce Love Water Grant recipients

HUNTER Water has announced fourteen recipients of its Love Water Grants program, with several of these recipients based in the Port Stephens region.

The one-off grants valued at up to $10,000, primarily support water conservation and efficiency initiatives, as well as projects with an education, environmental and sustainability focus.



Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the Lower Hunter community has embraced making smart water choices, displayed in the strongest field of applicants ever received.

“It’s clear from the record number and quality of applications Hunter Water received, that the local community values water and is serious about saving every drop,” Mr Anderson said.

“From irrigation systems, to water tank installations, community gardens and educational models – it’s fantastic to see a diverse range of projects promoting water conservation.

“Congratulations to the fourteen successful recipients.

Port Stephens recipients include:

· Fern Bay Public School – Water tank and irrigation system ($5,000)

· Karuah Indigenous Corporation – Instillation of 33 small water tanks for each home for the Karuah Mission community ($10,000)

· Salamander Bay Recycling Centre – Rainwater tank for harvesting ($8,280)

· Tanilba Foreshore Hall a 355c Committee of Port Stephens Council – Installation of a water tank as well as required accessories to allow toilets to be connected to tank water ($9,955)

Other funded projects included Hunter Medical Research Institutes’ ‘Mobile poo palace’ educational model used for students to understand the human body and wastewater, the Novacare Community Services’ Community Gardens Project, and several Hunter region schools to install water tanks.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin said the Hunter Water grants will provide additional support to the community.

“This is great news for the Hunter region and these organisations who will be able to continue doing great work for their communities because of these grants,” Mr Martin said.

“I congratulate each one of the recipients for being conscious about saving precious water and planning for the future.”

For more information on the grants program, visit www.hunterwater.com.au/grants

By Tara CAMPBELL