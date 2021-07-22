Hurricane Winds Bowl over Bowlers in Nambucca Heads Men’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN what can only be described as a windy week on the green, bowlers were left wondering whether they were bowling wrong biases as the winds took hold.

Wednesday the 14 July attracted a large quality field.

The winning team was Big Bad Bruce Mason, Pushbike Paul Michel and Stan Flack. Second place was taken out by Peter Dawe, M Cislis and Laurie Medbury.

Third place was taken out by Ken State of Origin Rostron and Mark the navigator Blackford.

The lucky losers for the day were Tony the President Stokes, Cec Sizzling Smith and Dennis the Menace Graham.

The lucky bowler for the day was Dennis Graham who got $15 but unfortunately couldn’t win the jackpot of $150.

Friday July 16 saw 54 players take to the green, while others sat on the sidelines because they couldn’t find anyone to bowl with them as they have no friends.

The winners of the day were Tony Stokes, Tommy Turbo Reynolds and young Jack Young.

Second place went to Billy Blair, Peter Fredo Fredericks and Mike Ryan.

Third place went to a fours game of Grant Lawrence, Dangerous Danny Curran, Terry Snowden and Albert Crowther.

The lucky losers were Errol Speedy Green, Peter Dawe and Chris D’el boux.

The Lucky bowler was Wild Bill Miernik who also calmly collected the jackpot of $480 and got 5 new friends in the process.

Saturday 17 July was almost blown away by the hurricane winds.

The quarter finals of the pairs were held with Bruce Mason carrying Alan Cosgrave to a comprehensive victory over Ian Drum Poletti and Danny Curran 27 – 9.

The bookmakers’ favourites Johnny Reynolds and Ken Super Sub Summerville 23 defeated Tony Urquhart and Grant Lawrence 12 in a match in which Johnny Reynolds walked on water.

Graham the good brother Hunt and Chris Brownlie 23 def Pushbike Paul Michel and Tye Webber 15 in a very close game that could’ve gone either way.

The fourth quarter final had the big guns Paul Ward and Rhys the riddler Riddell 21 def Bill Mangrove Coughlan and Peter Dawe 15.

On Sunday 18 July the semi finals of the pairs took place with slightly better conditions than Saturday.

Graham Hunt and Chris Brownlie got off to a flying start and clearly had the wind behind their scoreboard, while Paul Ward and Rhys Riddell played good bowls, Graham and Chris seemed to always have an answer.

Paul and Rhys being the class players that they are, fought hard, but in the end they couldn’t peg back the early break. Graham and Chris ran out winners 28-9.

In the second Semi Final Johnny Reynolds and Ken Summerville were out to prove Saturday was no fluke and they did exactly that by defeating Bruce Mason and Alan Cosgrave 19 – 9.

In a match that was always going to be close the final score didn’t do the game justice.

Johnny and Ken got off to a good start and whenever Bruce and Alan looked like making a comeback they had a better reply.

The play of the week was won by Ken State of Origin Rostron and Bill wants a game against Coughlan.

Ken Rostron was obviously still in party mode after winning the singles.

Rather than stay at the club last Sunday drinking with mates, Ken decided he was going home to watch the State of Origin, Ken clearly didn’t know the match wasn’t on for another 3 nights until Wednesday.

Despite Bill Coughlan clearly being a bit salty after his swim, and first round defeat in the pairs, Bill decided he would be a good clubman.

Peter Dawe was needing a sub in the quarter finals of the pairs due to his teammate being unavailable.

Bill being the good bloke that he is, decided to help Peter out by volunteering to play when Peter was left a player short.

Obviously, Bill doesn’t know that once you are defeated in a knockout tournament you can’t go and play for another team.

This was quite the first, as Bill is now the only player to be beaten twice in a knockout tournament.

Anyone that wants a game with Bill should get in quick as he is in high demand, but don’t worry if you miss out, I’m sure he’ll still say yes to a game.

This week mixed club selected triples are on Wednesday at 1pm, men’s nominated fours / triples are on Friday at 1pm mixed club selected triples are on Sunday morning at 10.30am.

The final of the men’s pairs is carded for this Saturday at 1pm, however both teams have players involved in the Urunga Sunshine fours tournament this weekend.

If the Urunga Sunshine fours are called off due to extenuating circumstances then the pairs will be played this Saturday at 1pm.

By Angry’s CORNER