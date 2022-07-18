Hymnfest At 160 Year Old St John’s Anglican Church Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ST John’s Anglican Church in Raymond Terrace is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year and there will be a series of mini events throughout the year.

It’s impressive organ is also 160 years old.



Coming up next on the calendar of events is Hymnfest.

Marea Nyland told News Of The Area, “St John’s Anglican Church, at 45 Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace, will be hosting a Hymnfest on Sunday afternoon 24 July at 4pm.

The Hymnfest has been organised to reflect the favourite Hymns of 1862, which will be sung by all attending as a ‘Top 40’ hit list.

Worshippers can choose to vote for their favourite hymn from ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’, to ‘Fight The Good Fight’ – there are many great hymns to choose from.

A list for the voting has been circulated with the Top 40 Hymns and voting closing on 20 July for the top three.

Those attending next Sunday afternoon at 4pm will be surprised at the last with the top three hymns revealed.

The Hymnfest is very much a community event and soup and damper will be served on the day in return for a “note donation” following the event in the Parish Ministry Centre (PMC) at the rear of the church.

Hymnfest is a community event and all are welcome to attend.

By Marian SAMPSON