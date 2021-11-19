Iconic Bowraville Theatre calls for volunteers to help bring live entertainment back to the Nambucca Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE of the areas in our community which has been greatly affected by aspects of the pandemic such as lockdowns and travel restrictions has been the arts and entertainment sector.

The Australia Institute has recently published research detailing the impact on the sector as being devastating.

Similarly, findings released by the Australian National University earlier this year points out that approximately 2.3 million less people volunteered in April 2021 when compared with late 2019.

Organisations in the arts and entertainments sector that are completely reliant on volunteers for their workforce face a double dilemma.

The iconic Bowraville Theatre is one such organisation.

In April this year it looked like the Bowraville Theatre was well and truly back in business with a spectacular reopening concert headlined by country music star Warren H Williams and a lineup of very talented Gumbaynggirr artists.

This was soon followed by the Koori Comedy Showcase where the theatre played host to Australia’s best indigenous comedians.

Then successive lockdowns saw this grand old theatre forced to close its doors once more.

This week the Secretary of the Bowraville Arts Council, Mrs Dale Hawkins, spoke to News Of The Area and stated, “The show must go on.”

Setting their sights on being able to reopen again early in 2022, the Theatre is putting out a call for volunteers who would like to get involved with keeping the unique community resource alive.

“We are completely volunteer operated and our skill base has been devastated by the long periods of lockdown,” Dale said.

“We have seen a reduction in the numbers of our older volunteers due to COVID fears,” she added.

The theatre exists to benefit the Nambucca Valley and beyond and the Bowraville Arts Council are optimistic people in the district with a love for the performing arts will join other volunteers in filling the many roles required to reopen the theatre in the new year.

They are looking for volunteers across a range of skill sets as diverse as projectionists, sound and lighting, cafe operation, box office, ushers and stage hands.

“We provide training for volunteers but would also welcome those with existing skills,” Dale said.

To find out more about volunteering at the Bowraville Theatre you can email them at [email protected].

By Mick BIRTLES