Illegal motorbikes still an issue in Raymond Terrace

UNREGISTERED motorbikes have increasingly become a problem in Raymond Terrace and most notably, on the Lakeside pathway.

In the recent Council meeting on 26 April 2022, a report was presented to councillors on Council’s management approach.



John Maretich, Port Stephens Council Asset Section Manager, stated that the Council is taking a collaborative approach, working with the local Police for management of illegal motorbikes.

“The NSW Police have recently sought assistance from Port Stephens Council, neighbouring Councils and other large property owners such as National Parks and Hunter Water Corporation to attempt to combat the activity.

“Currently the Police run programs including education and surveillance with the aim of reducing illegal motorbike activities and have sought Council’s assistance through the collaboration of education, communication and information,” Mr Maretich said.

Mr Maretich said that after looking at the physical barrier options along Lakeside with the Police, there has been an indication that this may not have the desired effect due to the easy access of the pathway to neighbouring reserves.

“When fronted with barriers, illegal bike riders may be forced further into adjoining properties/reserves and still access the footpath between physical barriers.

“In addition, providing physical barriers may result in risky illegal bike rider behaviour onto the road network, causing more concerns and risk to the public and legal drivers on our road network,” Mr Maretich said.

Port Stephens Council says that they will continue to work with the Police to reduce the illegal motorbike activities.

The Port Stephens Hunter Police District believe that this combined illegal motorbike program will provide a better outcome than spending funds on barrier options at this location.

By Tara CAMPBELL