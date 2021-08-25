Improvement work to start soon for busy stretch of Cowper Street, Stroud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORK will begin soon to widen the road and improve the pavement quality of a 1.4-kilometre stretch of Cowper Street at Stroud.

Kicking off on Monday 23 August, the project will begin with the relocation and replacement of the water main that runs along Cowper Street to make way for the improvements.



This is expected to take around seven weeks, weather permitting.

Council’s Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Rob Scott, said residents would be impacted by changed traffic conditions and construction noise during this time, but work would only be undertaken between 7am and 6pm weekdays and access would remain in place for residents.

“We understand any project that comes in close proximity to people’s homes is going to cause some level of inconvenience, but we want to try to minimise that as much as possible,” said Mr Scott.

“Nobody should experience any interruption to their water supply during this time, except for a short period when we connect the new main.

“However, we’ll make sure we provide residents with 48 hours’ notice before this happens.”

Following the completion of the water main relocation, work will continue into early 2022 to ensure motorists travelling along the busy thoroughfare enjoy a smoother, safer driving experience.

“We’ll be widening the road by around three metres, resurfacing the pavement and adding curb and guttering near the intersection with Mill Creek Road,” said Mr Scott.

“This is going to be a vastly improved stretch of Cowper Street and we’re excited about delivering that to the Stroud community.”

Traffic control will remain in place throughout the duration of the project and some delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to follow instructions and drive to the conditions.

To stay up to date on what road works are taking place across the MidCoast and plan your travels more efficiently, head to www.livetraffic.com.