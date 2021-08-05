Improving fitness outcomes for Nambucca Valley youth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KANE Gois and his team at Connective Fitness have established a gym in Macksville’s industrial estate with the aim of offering improved health and fitness outcomes for the local community.

At the gym, which opened last weekend, Kane has aspirations to work closely with the youth of the Valley to reach their fitness goals.

“We’ve got a couple classes that are targeted specifically for the youth.

“One of the classes I’ve got is a class that’s targeted for younger kids from ages 6-12,” said Kane.

“The goal of those classes is to introduce exercises so that those younger kids can start getting into classes.”

Kane believes that introducing children to class-based fitness, allows them to easily introduce exercise into their daily lives.

“I’ve also got classes for teenagers that I do on Wednesdays.

“So if you’re over 13 and want to work on building sport performance training, it’s all about helping target training towards their specific sports they might be playing.

“If they don’t play any sports, and they’re looking to just get fit and healthy, we want it to become part of their lifestyle.

“It’s all about building the benefits into their training and seeing the benefit of that training without making it hard.

“It’s about making it fun.”

Connective Fitness is located in Macksville’s industrial estate at 27b Binalong Way.

The gym is open from 4am to 8:30pm on weekdays and 6am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Currently there’s no hours for Sundays.

More details and information on classes can be found at https://app.clubworx.com/websites/connective-fitness.

By Rhys GLEESON, Junior Reporter