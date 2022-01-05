Improving recreational boating, camping, and fishing facilities across New South Wales

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE New South Wales and Australian Governments are inviting councils across New South Wales to apply for $2.1 million in grants under the Recreational Fishing and Camping Facilities Program (the Program).

The Program, funded by the Australian Government and administered by the New South Wales Government, provides grants to local government for the purpose of new or renewed:

· boat ramps;

· marine rescue facilities;

· toilet blocks;

· fish cleaning stations;

· camping facilities; or

· other infrastructure or facilities directly associated with recreational fishing, boating, or camping.

Assistant Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Jonno Duniam said the Federal Government had committed $20 million to upgrade recreational fishing, boating, and camping facilities across Australia and that these grants would provide significant benefits to regional areas.

“Recreational fishing is an important leisure activity that delivers both economic and social benefits across the country,” Assistant Minister Duniam said.

“For many of us, it is a part of the Australian way of life.

“Improving facilities and access to recreational fishing, boating and camping areas will provide locals and visitors alike with better opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors by camping and fishing in our rivers, lakes and around the coast.

“So many of us are looking forward to summer holidays in the great outdoors, and new and renewed infrastructure and access will help everyone to enjoy the serenity of some of the best fishing, boating, and camping spots around the state of New South Wales.”

Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Adam Marshall said the funding would secure new or renewed facilities for local councils to help improve facilities across the state such as boat ramps, jetties, amenity blocks and campsites.

“After a tough two years for the Australian tourism industry, this program will see improved infrastructure delivered across NSW, to help attract more tourists to our best fishing and outdoor destinations,” Minister Marshall said.

“The program is designed to support local councils to deliver new or renewed infrastructure directly related to recreational fishing, boating, and camping.

“The improvements will help bolster the recreational fishing industry, which already does so much for the state, including injecting $3.4 billion into the economy each year.

“This program will build on some of the fantastic recreational fishing facilities projects delivered with funds from the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust grants program and Habitat Action Grants.

“It will be great to see councils getting behind these grants as they provide real benefits to the state’s recreational fishing industry and economy.”

There will be two tiers of grants, those less than $50,000 and larger projects greater than $50,000.

Applications for these grants are open now and close at 5pm on 31 January 2022.

For more information, please visit DPI’s website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing.