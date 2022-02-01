Improving Representation of Women In Agribusiness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOMEN are underrepresented in several areas of the workforce – one of which is agribusiness.

According to the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF), the future of farming in the region involves boosting the number of women in the industry and TAFE NSW is proudly skilling this new workforce.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

NFF President Fiona Simson, the first female president in the organisation’s 40-year history, said their goal was to double the number of women in agriculture’s leadership ranks by 2030.

“Progress reports from our Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program show we are well on the way to achieving this goal, if not knocking it out of the park,” Ms Simson said.

“The NFF has identified increasing the representation of women as key to achieving agriculture’s goal to be a $100 billion industry by 2030.

“We want to see more meaningful change toward gender diversity in the agricultural sector and we know that TAFE NSW is playing an integral role in helping to attract female students and train the next generation of women in the industry.”

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) indicate women comprise only 31 percent of workers in agriculture.

TAFE NSW provides women with pathways into a range of agribusiness careers and already boasts a relatively high proportion of female enrolments in agribusiness courses (47 percent).

TAFE NSW graduate Brooke Hardinge of Medowie has completed a Certificate III in Performance Horse at TAFE NSW Taree and is now working as an Equine Vet Nurse at Newcastle Racecourse.

“I love my job and I encourage other women who are interested in pursuing a career in agribusiness to go for it.

“It would be really beneficial to the industry to have more women working in agribusiness,” said Brooke.

“I grew up around horses but I didn’t realise how much more there was to learn until I started studying at TAFE NSW.

“The course was hugely valuable, the TAFE NSW teachers had real industry experience to pass on as they had all worked in the agricultural sector themselves.”

TAFE NSW Agribusiness Head Teacher Geoff Turner said as NSW’s leading provider of vocational education and

training, TAFE NSW was uniquely positioned to arm women with the hands-on, practical skills they need to develop successful careers.

“There are so many opportunities to make a difference in a rewarding agricultural career, and our skills-based courses allow women to hit the ground running in local industries and stay living and working in regional areas,” Mr Turner said.

“Many of our agricultural sectors across NSW are experiencing major skills shortages, so there is currently an opportunity to choose from a diverse range of careers.”

TAFE NSW offers basic skillsets in practical skills including shearing and tractor operations through to advanced farm management qualifications such as the Diploma of Agriculture.

Vet nursing and animal care, wool classing, winemaking, horticulture and landscaping, livestock farming, food production, and cropping are just some of the other careers women can choose from in a booming industry that needs to grow its workforce by 25 percent.

By Marian SAMPSON