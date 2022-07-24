In memory of local legend, pharmacist John Mills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JOHN Mills OAM, one of Australia’s longest-serving registered pharmacists, has died.

A veteran of the pharmaceutical industry for more than 63 years, the Newee Creek resident – who owned and operated John Mills Pharmacy in Nambucca Heads for 20 years – was one of less than 50 registered Australian pharmacists still working at his age, before finally retiring late last year aged 85.



John was 86 when he died on Wednesday July 13 from a suspected heart attack at home.

Born in Armidale in 1936, he left the Northern Tablelands to pursue pharmacy at Sydney University, where he graduated and worked, before travelling the globe working in the UK and Papua New Guinea.

He settled in the Nambucca Valley in the mid-1980s where he met and married wife Donna in Bellingen in 1985.

The pair had son Daniel two years later and he established his Bowra Street pharmacy business.

John dedicated his life to the pharmacy, servicing customers in Nambucca Heads before selling his business in 1999 to work part-time as a travelling locum in Bowraville, Macksville, South West Rocks and Kempsey.

He was a stalwart of the region, and Daniel said his legacy as a pharmacist and long-serving volunteer will be everlasting.

“Dad lived a fulfilling and adventurous life, and he will be sorely missed,” he said.

“The influx of messages, calls and emails in the days since Dad’s death goes to show just how much he meant to people.

“As a young boy, I have fond memories of Dad’s dedication to his work.

“He would take me on door-to-door visits to the homes of the sick and the aged-care facilities of the frail where he hand-delivered prescription medicines to those without transport,” he said.

“All done all in his own time, after hours, and without fuss.

“It was a mark of the man he was – loving, caring, compassionate and considerate – and he was even more so as a father and husband.

“He was irreplaceable, and will be missed by all,” said Daniel.

In May last year, John received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the general division for service to the community of Nambucca Heads.

He was a life-member of the Lions Club, worked tirelessly with the Parkinson’s Support Group, and held various other board, committee and volunteer roles throughout his distinguished life.

He enjoyed theatre, and performed in numerous on-stage productions with the Nambucca Valley Players.

John is survived by Donna and Daniel, his brother Richard and his two step sons, James and Christian.

Bill Shepherd, Secretary Nambucca Heads Lions Club told NOTA, “Lion John Mills OAM Joined the Nambucca Heads Lions Club on 1 March 1997 and served for 41 years”.

He was made a life member on 3 December 2019.

“John served in many positions within the Club over his time including Vice President and Director,” said Bill.

“His involvement in Club projects and member welfare was exceptional and Lion John will be missed by all members of the Club.”

John received many local Club awards and more recently a James D Richardson Honour Award for his efforts.

“Lion John was a true gentleman who placed the concerns of others before his own.

“The Club hopes to be able to honour John’s life sometime in the future,” said Bill.

Vale John Mills OAM.

By Andrea FERRARI