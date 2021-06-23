In the frame thanks to his smartphone – Myall U3A Photographic Group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MICHAEL Hohensee says it doesn’t matter where he is, he’s almost always on the lookout for possible subjects to photograph, which may have something to do with former stints as a photo-journalist.

But he was having a day off from photography a few weeks ago when he strolled through the car park at Bennetts Beach in Booner Street, Hawks Nest to survey the bleak beachfront.

Michael didn’t have a camera with him, but a few moments later he wished he had, because 50 metres away he stumbled across a landlocked surf boat parked close to the front of the new look Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“A club member later told me “that the boat came as a gift to the club from ‘The Block’ host Scott Cam.

“It was originally entered in competition but is now used for training,” said Michael, a member of the Myall U3A Photographic Group.

“But here were all the elements for a potential photograph.

“The boat was framed by the lookout tower to the right and a grey stretch of water and hills to the left, all topped by clouds and cloaked by a chilly wind.

“Not surprisingly there were few people around on this wintery day, but fortunately there were some breaks in the clouds introducing some sunlight to play with.

“I was also fortunate that I had my iPhone with me, so I put it to work.”

While Michael would have preferred to use his camera, nevertheless he’s pleased with the outcome, selected by the photographic group for display this month in Myall Coast News of the Area.

Lately Michael has been relying on his smartphone as back-up, despite once commenting that all he ever wanted from a mobile phone is “the ability to make phone calls from anywhere”.

A Tea Gardens’ resident, Michael is a retired journalist and writer.

In his mid-thirties he came from England to Australia and in Sydney worked for national newspapers and magazines.

He was later employed as writer and/or director for documentaries independently produced for television networks.

For information about the Myall U3A Photographic Group, contact the conveners at myallu3aphotography21@gmail.com.