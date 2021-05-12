In The Pink Golf Fundraiser for Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group Inc. has finally held one of their major fundraisers, the ‘In The Pink Golf Day’.

The event was postponed twice once in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in March due to the severe weather event, so being able to get out on the course and have some fun while fundraising was a welcome experience.

Christine Walton told News Of The Area, “It was a very successful colourful and fun day raising approx. $6,000 for the group.



“This was a great result as the group was unable to fundraise last year due to COVID-19.

“Sadly the pandemic did not stop locals from being diagnosed with breast cancer and we continued to look after these patients and see to their needs.”

“The committee offers our heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful businesses in the Bay that have supported us during COVID-19 and we acknowledge that this was also a really difficult time for these supporters who still gave us some incredible donations for our raffle on the day.

“The Nelson Bay Golf Club have been extremely good to us and Beautiful Occasion decorated the room for our lunch.

“It looked fabulous and donated the gorgeous flower arrangements on each table.”

If you have delayed having your regular health checks due to the pandemic, it’s time to reset and rebook your mammogram and other women’s health checks.

Early detection is the key to positive outcomes for breast cancer patients and often results in less aggressive treatment.

The Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group is looking forward to being able to host their annual breakfast later in the year.

By Marian SAMPSON