Inadequate safety measures at a local school crossing cause for major concern

A BARELY visible, dangerous school crossing is causing worry for the Nana Glen community, with multiple ‘near-misses’ between pedestrians and cars in recent months.



COVID-19 restrictions mean Nana Glen Public School students are now required to enter the school from the Nana Street entrance and the increase in traffic has highlighted a number of concerning safety issues for the community.

Parent Naomi Hood ‘walked home with jelly legs’ after seeing a group of students and staff nearly taken out by a car – at the dedicated crossing, with staff wearing hi-vis vests.

“It was really scary, clearly the cars coming through either aren’t aware the students have right of way at that time or they can’t see the crossing,” she said.

“Thankfully it wasn’t a tragedy – more effective measures to slow cars down need to be taken immediately.”

Alison Johnson, owner of the Idle Inn Cafe on the same street, said it not only affects the staff and students but customers coming to the cafe and elderly people looking to cross the street safely.

“We’ve been here eight years and I’ve watched the valley grow,” she said.

“We have more young families moving here and with that comes more traffic, more children at the school and more people moving around.

“Anything that is going to increase the visibility of the crossing has my full support.”

Stephanie Luck, president of the Orara Valley Progress Association, said they also support the community concerns and want to see something done sooner rather than later.

Staff at Nana Glen Public School have been proactive in talks with local police, Coffs Harbour City Council and Roads and Maritime Services to see what can be done.

A spokesperson for Coffs Harbour City Council said, “a traffic study has been arranged to determine traffic volumes, speed and pedestrian use of the children’s crossing.

“At this stage the traffic count is still in progress.

“Once the information is in, an informed decision can be made, noting any changes are subject to funding availability and current work schedules.”

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has also contacted the Minister for Transport and is awaiting a response.

Transport NSW has been contacted for comment but had not replied at time of going to press.

By Kue HALL