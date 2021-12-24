Inaugural ‘Ball Against DV’ tournament a big success after pandemic postponements

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER multiple postponements during the year due to pandemic restrictions the inaugural ‘Ball Against DV’ 3×3 Hustle basketball competition finally took place on Saturday December 18 at Sportz Central on Bray Street, Coffs Harbour.

The event was dedicated to providing all proceeds from the day to Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services to support their ongoing work.



Coffs Harbour Police Regional Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator Kiah Bowen helped organise the event and told News Of The Area, “We were concerned just a few weeks before when we only had six teams registered, but we are absolutely over the moon to have had 53 teams, including some from Brisbane and Sydney turn up to play, it has been absolutely full on.

“On the strength of this we are looking at running the event again next year.”

Kiah also acknowledged the outstanding efforts of local businesses that came on board with sponsorship and support, as well as donations for the raffle.

The competition featured rounds for juniors, men’s and women’s teams and mixed emergency services teams games, as well as shooting competitions and a wheelchair basketball exhibition match.

Warrina CEO Charlotte Young said, “These funds will allow us to specifically support children who are in difficult circumstances, particularly over the Christmas holidays, and we are very grateful to the organisers and everyone who has made this day possible.”

If you are aware of Domestic or Family violence occurring now and need an immediate police response, call 000, if you are experiencing DFV and want advice, support or counselling call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), and if you have suspicions or concerns that friends or neighbours might be suffering from DFV call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to make an anonymous report.

NSW Police provide online information pertaining to DFV, including links to external support organisations through their website at https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/crime/domestic_and_family_violence.

By David TUNE

All the action from the inaugural ‘Ball Against DV’ tournament. Photos: supplied